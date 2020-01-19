Virginia officials preparing for unprecedented gun-rights rally

The governor has declared a state of emergency banning weapons, a Republican is denouncing white supremacy and a Democrat plans to hide in a safe house.

Virginia officials are preparing for an unprecedented display during the gun-rights rally at the state Capitol. The governor declared a state of emergency banning weapons, a Republican is denouncing white supremacy and a Democrat plans to hide in a safe house during the event.

Ahead of the rally on Monday, state House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert released a statement saying, “Any group that comes to Richmond to spread white supremacist garbage, or any other form of hate, violence, or civil unrest isn't welcome here."

Gun-rights activists are gearing up for a show of force in Richmond, where advocates angry over the state's new Democratic majority leadership and its plans to enact a slew of gun restrictions will descend. Thousands of gun activists are anticipated to turn out.

Second Amendment groups have identified Virginia as a rallying point for the fight against what they see as a national erosion of gun rights.

Authorities in the state are taking precautions since extremist groups have blanketed social media and online forums with ominous messages and hinted at potential violence.