Virginia's Senators propose new federal gun law

The Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act would federally enact a series of what Senators Warner & Kaine say are "common-sense gun violence prevention measures."

WASHINGTON — Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are teaming up on new gun safety legislation.

They re-introduced the "Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act." The measure would federally enact a series of what the senators say are "common-sense gun violence prevention measures."

They mirror laws adopted by the Commonwealth last year.

Among the moves: provisions to close current background check loopholes, a mandate to report lost and stolen firearms, and implementing a "one-handgun-a-month" policy.

"We've introduced the same package of legislation here in the United States Congress and we look forward to working together with our colleagues, to finally quit being bystanders in Congress and do something about gun violence," Kaine said on Thursday.

Last month, the House voted to approve a measure to expand background checks to "nearly all" gun sales.