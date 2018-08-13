Vitamix has recalled 105,000 blending containers because the container can separate from the blade's base, posing a hazard to consumers.

According to the company, there have been 11 reports of consumers suffering lacerations when their hands came in contact with exposed blades. The recall didn't elaborate on the severity of those injuries.

The recall includes Ascent and Venturist series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers with a blade date code for March 2018 or earlier. The containers were sold nationwide at Costco and Williams-Sonoma stores and online at Vitamix.com between April 2017 and July 2018. The products were sold separately and with the Vitamix Venturist Model 1200 blenders.

The blade date code is laser-etched onto the top of the blade in the blade base. However, if there is a green or orange dot on the bottom of the blade base, that means the container has already been repaired.

The company said it is working to send repair kits to consumers it can identify.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled containers and contact Vitamix for a free repair kit.

