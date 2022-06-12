Walmart mass shooting victims released from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Sentara Healthcare confirmed both patients, who were critically hurt when first admitted, were released on December 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The last two hospitalized patients at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in the aftermath of the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart have been released, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

Sentara Healthcare confirmed both patients, who were critically hurt when first admitted, were released on December 5.

Doctors initially gave an update on the multiple victims in their care the day after the shooting, which took seven lives, including the shooter.

At that time, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital had an additional patient who had been taken care of and released.

24-year-old Jalon Jones was one of the patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

13News Now heard from Jalon's mother, Kimberly Shupe, outside of the hospital as she spoke with reporters on November 23.

"The people you love in your life, just make sure you always let them know you love them," she said.

"Because you just never know when they walk out the door if you'll ever see them again."

According to a statement from Walmart, the suspected shooter had been an employee with the company since 2010 who was an overnight team lead.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on November 22, he walked into the breakroom and opened fire.

The Chesapeake Police Department said he used a 9mm handgun that was legally purchased from a local store on the day of the shooting.