A group of Russian researchers learned the hard way not to mess with a mother walrus and her pups.

Researchers with the Russian Geographical Society were on an expedition this week of the Franz Josef Land archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, CBS News reported. The team boarded a small rubber landing boat to get to the shore to study some flora and fauna, and that's when the walrus attacked, sinking the vessel.

In a release from the Northern Fleet, the group said, "during the landing at Cape Geller, a group of researchers had to flee from a female walrus, which, protecting its cubs, attacked an expedition boat."

The fleet said "serious troubles were avoided thanks to the clear and well-coordinated actions" of the crew.

Though the release didn't explicitly say the vessel sunk, the RGO explained in a statement the boat sank but everyone was able to make it to shore safely. The group said the walrus and her pups were not injured.

"The incident is another confirmation that no one is waiting for a person in the Arctic," the RGO added.

A gallery of photos posted by the Northern Fleet showed the military appeared to be flying a drone over a group of walruses on a nearby beach, which may have spooked the mother.

National Geographic said walruses are often found near the Arctic Circle and can weigh up to 1.5 tons.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter