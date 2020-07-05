War Powers: Senate fails to override Trump veto on Iran conflict

The override attempt was defeated Thursday, with 49 senators voting in favor of the override and 44 opposed.

WASHINGTON — The Senate has failed to override a presidential veto of a bipartisan resolution declaring that President Donald Trump must get backing from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.

Trump vetoed the measure Wednesday, calling it “insulting” and an attempt to divide the Republican party ahead of the presidential election.

The override attempt was defeated Thursday, with 49 senators voting in favor of the override and 44 opposed. The measure needed two-thirds support to be approved.