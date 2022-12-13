Warner says 'fingers crossed' Congress will pass year-long budget bill

Warner said approving a long-term defense funding bill is "critically important for Virginia, particularly for Hampton Roads."

WASHINGTON — The clock is ticking towards a possible government shutdown this Friday when the current continuing resolution funding the federal government expires.

But U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) is optimistic it won't come to that.

Warner said it is "absolute craziness" that lawmakers scramble to pass a budget before year's end every year. He has his "fingers crossed" a spending package will ultimately be approved, but he said it will likely take a number of days past Friday.

"It feels like things are closer," he said Tuesday. "Chances are we will have to do at least a one-week extension of government spending. Government spending runs out this Friday, Dec. 16th. And we're going to need to get into next week to get this done."

