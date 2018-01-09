WASHINGTON — Mourners Saturday morning streamed into the National Cathedral and gathered at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to remember Sen. John McCain before a funeral service that will include speeches from two former presidents.

Among the early arrivals at the cathedral was former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, the Democrat from Arizona, along with her husband, Mark Kelly, the astronaut and retired Navy captain. Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright also arrived for the memorial.

McCain's family gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol as military service members carried McCain's casket down the steps to a waiting hearse. The motorcade carrying the senator's body from the U.S. Capitol departed the Capitol shortly after 8:40 a.m.

The vehicles passed in front of the White House. President Donald Trump, who pointedly was not invited to any of the events in the three days honoring McCain, had feuded frequently with the senator.

McCain's hearse paused at the memorial, where Cindy McCain, joined by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, laid a ceremonial wreath honoring those who died during the Vietnam War. His daughter Meghan McCain sobbed and leaned on her sister Bridget.

PHOTOS: John McCain remembered at US Capitol
01 / 26
The casket carrying the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is carried into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018, in Washington, DC.
02 / 26
Members of the public file through the Rotunda to pay their respects to the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as his casket lies in state during a memorial service in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
03 / 26
Family members hold their hands over their hearts as the joint service military casket team lays down the flag-draped casket of the late-Sen. John McCain during a ceremony in his honor at the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
04 / 26
Karen Pence and US Vice President Mike Pence pay their respects at the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) during a ceremony in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
05 / 26
Roberta McCain, the 106-year-old mother of the late US Senator John McCain, pays her respects during the ceremony in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, August 31, 2018.
06 / 26
Cindy McCain, wife of John McCain, prays at the casket of her husband at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
07 / 26
Members of the public file through the Rotunda to pay their respects to the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as his casket lies in state during a memorial service in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
08 / 26
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of the late US Senator John McCain lies in state at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, August 31, 2018.
09 / 26
The public files past the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of the late US Senator John McCain at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, August 31, 2018.
10 / 26
Capitol police honor guard stands next to the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as he lies in state during a memorial service in his honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
11 / 26
A military honor guard team carries the flag-draped casket of the late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, August 31, 2018, prior to him lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda.
12 / 26
House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks as the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018, in Washington, DC.
13 / 26
A military honor guard team carries the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) into the U.S. Capitol August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
14 / 26
Roberta McCain, age 106, mother of the late US Senator John McCain, and granddaughter Meghan McCain attend the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the US Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
15 / 26
The casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
16 / 26
(L-R) Cindy McCain and her sons John Sidney McCain and James McCain watch as the casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
17 / 26
Cindy McCain (L) watches as a military honor guard team carries the casket of her husband, the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), into the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
18 / 26
The casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018. - Cindy McCain and her son John Sidney McCain look on.
19 / 26
Cindy McCain and her son John Sidney McCain await the casket of US Senator John McCain at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
20 / 26
Roberta McCain, the mother of late U.S. Senator John McCain, is seated prior to ceremonies honoring Sen. McCain inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
21 / 26
Greg Brock of Myrtle Beach, Florida, holds a photograph of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) while waiting in line outside the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to McCain when he lies in state later in the day August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
22 / 26
Former US Secretary of state Henry Kissinger (R) and his wife Nancy Kissinger (Center-L) await the arrival of the casket of the late US Senator John McCain inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
23 / 26
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, speaks to an aide before the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
24 / 26
People wait in line outside the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) when he lies in state later in the day August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
25 / 26
Brian Erdelyi (L) of Richmond, Virginia, and AnnMarie Farone of Indianapolis, Indiana, are first in line to pay respects to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) when he lies in state later in the dat at the U.S. Capitol August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
26 / 26
The catafalque where the casket of the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ) will lie in state sits inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Veterans, families and signs of support filled the area around the iconic black wall at the memorial site. Some embraced and held back tears while others just passed through on a Saturday morning run. McCain, a Navy pilot, was held prisoner in North Vietnam for more than five years.

Shirley Whiteaker of Knoxville said she came to Washington after she heard news of McCain's death to show support for his wife Cindy McCain and her family.

"They have done so much for this country," she said of the entire McCain family.

The Saturday service comes after thousands of people paid respects to McCain on Friday at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as the Arizona senator lay in state.

Friday was filled with tributes by the nation's leaders, including Vice President Mike Pence. But there were also moments where regular people honored McCain by leaving messages at his Senate office or gathering to talk about politics and make new friends.

One of the more touching moments came as McCain's 106-year-old mother took her turn to say goodbye.

Sitting in a wheelchair, Roberta McCain pushed up to her son's flag-draped coffin, where she made the sign of the cross before being wheeled away. She plans to attend her son's funeral service at the National Cathedral.

McCain died Aug. 25 of brain cancer. He was 81.

An invitation-only national memorial service celebrating the senator's life will begin at 10 a.m. EDT at Washington National Cathedral.

USA TODAY is providing extended coverage of McCain's memorial events, including Saturday's service at the National Cathedral.

More: McCain the first Vietnam veteran to lie in state at Capitol Rotunda

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger will give tributes.

McCain's daughter Meghan will also speak, and daughter Sidney will give a reading. McCain's son Jimmy will read the poem "The Requiem."

McCain's close friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will read from the gospels.

Bush was McCain's rival in the 2000 presidential race. The senator withdrew after losing a series of primaries to Bush on Super Tuesday. McCain later supported his former adversary.

As the GOP nominee in 2008, McCain lost to Obama. In McCain's concession speech at the Arizona Biltmore, he graciously spoke of the significance of Obama's win, as the first African-American to hold the presidency.

On Sunday, McCain will be buried in the cemetery at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Services will be private.

Contributing: Erin Kelly, Richard Wolf, Anne Ryman

© 2018 USATODAY.COM