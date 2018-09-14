About 150 people were trapped by floodwaters in New Bern, N.C., Friday morning rain and storm surge from Hurricane Florence created increasingly dangerous conditions.

The City of New Bern tweeted out at 2:27 a.m. Friday that FEMA teams were on their way, and that the trapped residents needed to seek higher ground.

"Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern. We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue. More are on the way to help us. WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU," the city tweeted.

Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern. We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue. More are on the way to help us. WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. #FlorenceNC — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) September 14, 2018

Some people responded by giving information about other people who they claimed were trapped.

Others criticized the advice to move to the attic, indicating that a person could become trapped if they didn't have a way to break through the roof.

***No No No--- delete this tweet! Go to the roof, with a sheet. Do NOT tell anyone to go to their attics*** — CourtneyG (@gbpackersgal) September 14, 2018

New Bern is located along the Neuse River, about an hour and 45 minutes north of Wilmington, N.C.

Florence was a Category 1 hurricane early Friday morning and was expected to make landfall near Wilmington later in the day.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA