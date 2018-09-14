Hundreds of people are awaiting rescue from their homes in New Bern, North Carolina, as flood waters continue to rise from Hurricane Florence.

“We’re estimating we’ve rescued 150-200,” New Bern Police Lt. David Daniels said early Friday morning, who estimates an additional 150-200 are waiting to be rescued.

A later tally estimated about 350 people in New Bern needed to be rescued from flooding on the Neuse River, and about 70 people in Jacksonville, North Carolina, had to be moved to safety from a hotel whose structural integrity was threatened by the hurricane.

"Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern. We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue. More are on the way to help us. WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU," the city tweeted.

Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern. We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue. More are on the way to help us. WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. #FlorenceNC — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) September 14, 2018

Some people responded with tweets by giving information about other people who they claimed were trapped. New Bern police urged anyone who needs assistance or know of people who need assistance to call 911 operators and give specific details, like the person's name, location and possible phone numbers.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Authorities advised residents who had not evacuated to go to the highest point in their homes, call 911 for help, keep their cell batteries charged as best they can and wait for help to arrive.

New Bern, a city of about 29,590, according to July 2017 Census estimates, sits on the banks of the Neuse River near the Atlantic coast. New Bern is about 32 miles north of Morehead City, North Carolina, and 101 miles southeast of Raleigh.

The city of New Bern issued a curfew Friday morning, effective from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday "upon any public street, alley or roadway or upon public property."

The National Weather Service office in Newport, North Carolina, in a tweet called the storm surge "catastrophic." Flooding spread throughout New Bern and was expected to continue.

The weather service later measured a storm surge 10 feet deep in the city. A US Geological Service gauge for the Trent River in New Bern was "recording 10.1 feet of inundation" as of 1 a.m.

Hours before the storm made landfall Friday, workers at New Bern's WCTI-TV NewsChannel 12 had to abandon their studio for the "first time in history," the station posted on Facebook Thursday night. A spokesperson for the ABC affiliate said that roads around the building were flooding.

Video posted on Twitter showed a meteorologist telling viewers they'd be taken to coverage from its sister station WPDE in Myrtle Beach before walking offscreen. A Doppler radar picture in the background that kept rolling amid the silence showed Florence swirling toward the coast. Just after midnight, the station tweeted that everyone had safely evacuated. "Little rough but we're all out," a tweet said.

Eerie video as WCTI's meteorologists finally evacuate due to rising waters mid-broadcast, leaving just the radar of Florence's rain bands looping on repeat pic.twitter.com/9vxFqB8ZXl — Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) September 14, 2018

Contributing: The Associated Press.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved