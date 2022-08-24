Wegmans lemon dill butter products recalled over possible listeria contamination

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the possible contamination, according to the FDA press release.

WASHINGTON — "Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter," sold at Wegmans grocery stores in seven states and Washington D.C., is being recalled for possibly being contaminated with listeria, which poses a health risk to consumers.

Epicurean Butter issued a recall on Friday of the 3.5-ounce tub because it is possibly contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that could cause serious or fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with a weakened immune systems.

Listeria can cause healthy adults to suffer short-term symptoms such as high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. A listeria infection also poses a threat to pregnant women.

There are no illnesses reported as of now in connection with the potential health risk, the FDA said.

The affected products were sold in Wegmans Food Markets in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington D.C.

Epicurean Butter is recalling hundreds of the lemon dill butter products with various "Best By" dates ranging from July 5, 2022 to Nov. 17, 2022.

The herb supplier for the frozen dill used in the butter products sent a notice to Epicurean butter about the potential listeria contamination based on a test from one of the food manufacturing customers in Canada that was used in the product, according to the recall.

Consumers who have the affected 3.5-ounce packages are urged to return the product for a refund.