President Donald Trump welcomed Joe Biden to the 2020 presidential race with a tweet after the vice president formally announced his presidential bid Thursday morning.

“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign,” the tweet read.

Trump predicts that the race to face him in the general election will be "nasty" but says if Biden wins the nomination, "I will see you at the Starting Gate!"

The 76-year-old Biden becomes an instant front-runner alongside Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is leading many polls and has proved to be a successful fundraiser. He quickly racked up endorsements on Thursday morning, becoming the first Democrat running for president with the backing of more than one U.S. senator.

Still, Biden must compete in a field that now spans at least 20 Democrats and has been celebrated for its racial and gender diversity.

RELATED: He's in: Joe Biden officially joins presidential race

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020 so far?

The Associated Press contributed to this story.