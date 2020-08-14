The pandemic has brought on a coin shortage. Here's what you can do about it.

A lack of cash flow during the beginning of the pandemic has led to a nationwide coin shortage.

NORFOLK, Va. — Loose change may be collecting underneath your car seat, filling up your junk drawer, or sitting in a jar tucked away on a shelf.

But right now, it’s hard to find everywhere else.

Technically it’s a lack of coin circulation- loose change hasn’t just disappeared, but either way here are four things you can do if you have coins laying around.