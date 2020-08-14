The pandemic has brought on a coin shortage. Here's what you can do about it.

NORFOLK, Va. — Loose change may be collecting underneath your car seat, filling up your junk drawer, or sitting in a jar tucked away on a shelf.
But right now, it’s hard to find everywhere else.
A lack of cash flow during the beginning of the pandemic has led to a nationwide coin shortage.
Technically it’s a lack of coin circulation- loose change hasn’t just disappeared, but either way here are four things you can do if you have coins laying around.
- Use exact change. A lot of you haven’t done it in years, but if you plan on shopping, bring some coins with you and use them. This keeps coins circulating.
- Donate coins. Back in July retail grocer Kroger announced it wouldn’t return any coin change to customers paying with cash. Instead, the customer could be credited the amount on a loyalty card or have the option to round up the amount and donate it to the company’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste plan to fight hunger. Other stores are doing something similar.
- You’ll also want to check a store’s coin policy. If it isn’t offering change, then there should be a display clearly stating that’s the case. If they don’t you can report it to the attorney general’s office.
- Finally, you can swap coins for bills. Take your loose change to the bank and covert it into cash. You can also do this at coin exchange machines. You’ve seen them at grocery stores all over Hampton Roads.