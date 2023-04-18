When are taxes due in 2023?

The deadline to file your taxes is fast approaching for most Americans.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 is the tax filing deadline for most Americans. Read on for what you need to know, including common tax relief exceptions and what to do if you need an extension.

Why is Tax Day on April 18th this year?

Tax Day is normally on April 15, but it sometimes needs to be moved a few days for practical reasons. This year, April 15th is a Saturday. The following Monday is also off limits because of Emancipation Day, an official public holiday in the District of Columbia. That leaves most people with a few extra days to file taxes in 2023.

Are there any exceptions?

Yes. The IRS says some taxpayers living overseas and disaster victims have later filing deadlines. That means storm victims in some parts of Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, New York and California have extra time to file; extended deadlines vary by state.

The tax relief deadlines are for people in disaster situations designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Review the full list here to check if your county is included and see details.

When can I expect my tax refund?

The IRS expects most taxpayers who choose direct deposit and had no issues to receive their refund within 21 days of electronically filing their tax returns.

Taxpayers can check the agency's "Where's My Refund?" page on IRS.gov for a status on their refunds.

How do I request an extension?

If you need more time to file your taxes, you have until April 18 to request an automatic six-month tax filing extension. The IRS says individual taxpayers can do this through its Free File tool or by filing Form 4868.

While these extensions can give you more time to find missing documents or finish filling out paperwork, they don't give you more time to pay. Nerdwallet says that if you owe taxes and want an extension, you need to estimate your tax bill and pay as much of it as you can to avoid a late payment penalty.

Why is my tax refund smaller this year?

If you've already gotten your tax refund and are scratching your head at its size, you're not alone. A number of key tax credits are returning to pre-pandemic levels, leading to lower average returns.