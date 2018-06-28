Hundreds of women marched through Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon in a "mass civil disobedience" act to protest the Trump administration's immigration policy.

The "zero tolerance" policy, which has caused more than 2,000 migrant children to be separated from their parents after crossing the border, has sparked public outcry. A major protest is planned for Saturday in Washington, D.C., with sister rallies across the country.

We are "calling for all women to join us for a mass civil disobedience in DC on Thursday, 6/28, to demand this administration stop criminalizing undocumented immigrants and tearing children away from their parents," leaders of the Thursday event, organized by the Women's March, said on Twitter.

People demonstrate in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2018, demanding an end to the separation of migrant children from their parents.

NICHOLAS KAMM

The Women's March was a massive protest in the nation's capital and around the globe on Jan. 21, 2017 — one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump — that advocated for human rights on issues such as health care, LGBT equality and immigration and was seen as a response to Trump's election campaign and political views.

Similar rallies were held a year later in January, and Women's March organizers have been involved in everything from outreach programs to grass-roots efforts in local communities.

Disobedience events were also planned for other U.S. cities on Thursday. In Burlington, a group of roughly 45 women and children marched on a federal building.

#WomenDisobey have 10th Street shut down outside the gates to the DOJ, all shouting WE CARE on this march’s first sit-in demanding a stop to family detention. pic.twitter.com/5PAIHWISWH — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 28, 2018

In the nation's capital, the planned two-mile march took protesters past the Trump International Hotel and reached the Department of Justice, where many women sat down in the street to block the entrance of the building, prepared to be arrested.

Protesters carried signs and chanted, "Where are the children?" and "We care!"

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Protesters march from Freedom Plaza to demonstrate against family detentions and to demand the end of criminalizing efforts of asylum seekers and immigrants June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee

Actress Susan Sarandon joined the protest as it reached the Department of Justice.

PHOTOS: Women's March protests in DC against immigration policies People demonstrate in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2018, demanding an end to the separation of migrant children from their parents. 01 / 14 People demonstrate in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2018, demanding an end to the separation of migrant children from their parents. 01 / 14

© 2018 USATODAY.COM