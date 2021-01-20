Where Ella Emhoff got her inauguration coat that everyone was talking about

WASHINGTON — All eyes were on the nation’s capital on Wednesday as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in to office.
And the arrival of Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, landed Emhoff and her detailed-tweed coat as the center of attention on social media.
A textile design student at Parsons, Emhoff’s coat garnered praise and fervor as Twitter users anointed her “the first daughter of Bushwick” and complimented her style.
A report from Harper's Bazaar notes that Emhoff wore an embellished coat from Miu Miu over a long burgundy dress from New York designer Batsheva.
With a new administration in place, it seems many are looking to Emhoff as a potential style icon in the coming years of the Biden Administration.
According to his transition team, President Biden wore a navy suit and navy overcoat, both by American designer Ralph Lauren. The incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, wore an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress by emerging American designer Alexandra O’Neil of Markarian.
Aides say Vice President Kamala Harris wore a purple dress and outfit by Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. Both are Black designers, Rogers from Louisiana and Hudson from South Carolina.
Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, wore a Ralph Lauren suit on Wednesday.
