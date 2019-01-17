Richard Ojeda

Born: September 25, 1970

Birthplace: Rochester, Minnesota

Age on Inauguration Day: 50

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: voteojeda.com

Education: West Virginia State University (Bachelor’s degree); Webster University (MBA)

Professions: U.S. Army Major (Ret.); High school ROTC instructor

Public office: Elected to West Virginia state Senate in 2016 (but he announced in January that he would resign to focus on presidential run); Lost U.S. House race in West Virginia’s 3rd District in 2018.

Personal: Married to Kelly Ann Ojeda, and father of two.

Life and career highlights

Last name is pronounced oh-JED-ah.

Served 24 years in the U.S. Army, including two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. Awarded two bronze stars.

Co-founded a nonprofit group that gave shoe vouchers to schoolchildren and provided meals to the poor and elderly.

Was the political face of West Virginia’s first-ever statewide teacher’s strike in 2018.

Successfully sponsored legislation to make medical marijuana legal in West Virginia.

Self-described coal industry supporter but critical of coal companies for not paying that wealth to the community.

Unlike most Democrats, Ojeda does not support universal background checks for buying a gun.

Voted for Donald Trump in 2016, but he says he now regrets it.

Interviewed for the 2018 Michael Moore documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9.” He said some children in Logan County, WV, where he grew up “have it worse than the kids I saw in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Sources: Associated Press, Ballotpedia; Politico; West Virginia Legislature; New York Times; The Intercept