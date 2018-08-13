At Sunday night's 2018 Teen Choice Awards, broadcast live from Hollywood on Fox, "Riverdale" was the big winner in the television categories, while "Avengers: Infinity War," "Black Panther" and "The Greatest Showman" were among the big movies winners.

See the full list of Teen Choice Awards winners

Choice Action Movie

WINNER: “Avengers: Infinity War”

“Justice League”

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

“Pacific Rim: Uprising”

“Tomb Raider”

Choice Action Movie Actor

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Chris Evans – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Dylan O’Brien – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Henry Cavill – “Justice League”

John Boyega – “Pacific Rim: Uprising”

Tom Holland – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Action Movie Actress

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Alicia Vikander – “Tomb Raider”

Amy Adams – “Justice League”

Elizabeth Olsen – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Gal Gadot – “Justice League”

Zoe Saldana – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

WINNER: “Black Panther”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Rampage”

“Ready Player One”

“Thor: Ragnarok”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

WINNER: Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Chadwick Boseman – “Black Panther”

Dwayne Johnson – “Rampage”

Mark Ruffalo – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Ryan Gosling – “Blade Runner 2049”

Tye Sheridan – “Ready Player One”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

WINNER: Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”

Danai Gurira – “Black Panther”

Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”

Naomie Harris – “Rampage”

Olivia Cooke – “Ready Player One”

Tessa Thompson – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Choice Fantasy Movie

WINNER: “Coco”

“A Wrinkle in Time”

“Peter Rabbit”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

WINNER: Anthony Gonzalez – “Coco”

Gael García Bernal – “Coco”

James Corden – “Peter Rabbit”

John Boyega – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Mark Hamill – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Oscar Isaac – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

WINNER: Carrie Fisher – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Daisy Ridley – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Mindy Kaling – “A Wrinkle in Time”

Oprah Winfrey – “A Wrinkle in Time”

Reese Witherspoon – “A Wrinkle in Time”

Storm Reid – “A Wrinkle in Time”

Choice Drama Movie

WINNER: “The Greatest Showman”

“A Quiet Place”

“Midnight Sun”

“Murder on the Orient Express”

“Truth or Dare”

“Wonder”

Choice Drama Movie Actor

WINNER: Zac Efron – “The Greatest Showman”

Hugh Jackman – “The Greatest Showman”

Jacob Tremblay – “Wonder”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “Murder on the Orient Express”

Patrick Schwarzenegger – “Midnight Sun”

Timothée Chalamet – “Lady Bird”

Choice Drama Movie Actress

WINNER: Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

Bella Thorne – “Midnight Sun”

Daisy Ridley – “Murder on the Orient Express”

Julia Roberts – “Wonder”

Lucy Hale – “Truth or Dare”

Saoirse Ronan – “Lady Bird”

Choice Comedy Movie

WINNER: “Love, Simon”

“Daddy’s Home 2”

“I Feel Pretty”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

“Overboard”

“Pitch Perfect 3”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

WINNER: Dwayne Johnson – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Eugenio Derbez – “Overboard”

Jack Black – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Kevin Hart – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Mark Wahlberg – “Daddy’s Home 2”

Will Ferrell – “Daddy’s Home 2”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

WINNER: Anna Kendrick – “Pitch Perfect 3”

Amy Schumer – “I Feel Pretty”

Anna Faris – “Overboard”

Hailee Steinfeld – “Pitch Perfect 3”

Karen Gillan – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Rebel Wilson – “Pitch Perfect 3”

Choice Movie Villain

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”

Cate Blanchett – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Josh Brolin – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Adam Driver – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Aidan Gillen – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Bill Skarsgård – “It”

Choice Breakout Movie Star

WINNER: Nick Robinson – “Love, Simon”

Olivia Cooke – “Ready Player One”

Sophia Lillis – “It”

Keala Settle – “The Greatest Showman”

Kelly Marie Tran – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”

Choice Summer Movie

WINNER: “Incredibles 2”

“Adrift”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Life of the Party”

“Ocean’s 8”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

PHOTOS: 2018 Teen Choice Awards red carpet

Choice Summer Movie Actor

WINNER: Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Sam Claflin – “Adrift”

Julian Dennison – “Deadpool 2”

Alden Ehrenreich – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Donald Glover – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool 2”

Choice Summer Movie Actress

WINNER: Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Zazie Beetz – “Deadpool 2”

Sandra Bullock – “Ocean’s 8”

Emilia Clarke – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Melissa McCarthy – “Life of the Party”

Shailene Woodley – “Adrift”

Choice Movie Ship

WINNER: Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”

Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – “It”

Dylan O’Brien & Kaya Scodelario – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – “Love, Simon”

Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – “Midnight Sun”

TV

Choice Drama TV Show

WINNER: “Riverdale”

“Empire”

“Famous in Love”

“Star”

“The Fosters”

“This is Us”

Choice Drama TV Actor

WINNER: Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Freddie Highmore – “The Good Doctor”

Jesse Williams – “Grey’s Anatomy”

Jussie Smollett – “Empire”

K.J. Apa – “Riverdale”

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Choice Drama TV Actress

WINNER: Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Bella Thorne – “Famous in Love”

Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”

Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”

Maia Mitchell – “The Fosters”

Ryan Destiny – “Star”

Choice Comedy TV Show

WINNER: “The Big Bang Theory”

“Black-ish”

“Fuller House”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Modern Family”

“The Good Place”

Choice Comedy TV Actor

WINNER: Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”

Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Elias Harger – “Fuller House”

Hudson Yang – “Fresh Off the Boat”

Rico Rodriguez – “Modern Family”

Choice Comedy TV Actress

WINNER: Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

America Ferrera – “Superstore”

Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House”

Kristen Bell – “The Good Place”

Sarah Hyland – “Modern Family”

Yara Shahidi – “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Bob Morley – “The 100”

Dominic Sherwood – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”

Gaten Matarazzo – “Stranger Things”

Joseph Morgan – “The Originals”

WINNER: Matthew Daddario – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Eliza Taylor – “The 100”

Emeraude Toubia – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Katherine McNamara – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Lana Parrilla – “Once Upon a Time”

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Rose McIver – “iZombie”

Choice Action TV Show

“Arrow”

“Gotham”

“Lethal Weapon”

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

“Supergirl”

WINNER: “The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor

Chris Wood – “Supergirl”

Damon Wayans – “Lethal Weapon”

David Mazouz – “Gotham”

WINNER: Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Lucas Till – “MacGyver”

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”

Choice Action TV Actress

Caity Lotz – “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

Candice Patton – “The Flash”

Chloe Bennet – “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”

Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”

WINNER: Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

Choice Animated TV Show

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Family Guy”

WINNER: “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”

“Rick and Morty”

“Steven Universe”

“The Simpsons”

Choice Reality TV Show

WINNER: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

“Lip Sync Battle”

“MasterChef Junior”

“The Four: Battle for Stardom”

“The Voice”

“Total Divas”

Choice Throwback TV Show

“Dawson’s Creek”

WINNER: “Friends”

“Gossip Girl”

“One Tree Hill”

“That ’70s Show”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

Choice TV Personality

WINNER: Chrissy Teigen – “Lip Sync Battle”

Derek Hough – “World of Dance”

DJ Khaled – “The Four: Battle for Stardom”

Hailey Baldwin – “Drop the Mic”

Kelly Clarkson – “The Voice”

Meghan Trainor – “The Four: Battle for Stardom”

Choice TV Villain

Anna Hopkins –”Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Cameron Monaghan –”Gotham”

Gabrielle Anwar –”Once Upon a Time”

WINNER: Mark Consuelos –”Riverdale”

Mind Flayer –”Stranger Things”

Odette Annable –”Supergirl

Choice Breakout TV Show

“9-1-1”

“Anne with an E”

“Black Lightning”

WINNER: “On My Block”

“Siren”

“The Resident”

Choice Breakout TV Star

Iain Armitage – “Young Sheldon”

Luka Sabbat –”Grown–ish”

Lyric Ross –”This Is Us”

Nafessa Williams –”Black Lightning”

Oliver Stark –”9-1-1″

WINNER: Vanessa Morgan –”Riverdale”

Choice TV Ship

WINNER: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart –”Riverdale”

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton –”The Flash”

K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes –”Riverdale”

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. –”Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard –”Stranger Things”

Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards –”Arrow”

Choice Summer TV Show

“Beat Shazam”

“Cobra Kai”

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

WINNER: “So You Think You Can Dance”

“The Bold Type”

“Total Bellas”

Choice Summer TV Star

Aisha Dee – The Bold Type”

Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Katie Stevens – The Bold Type”

Meghann Fahy – The Bold Type”

WINNER: Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Xolo Maridueña – Cobra Kai”

MOVIES AND TV

Choice Liplock

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – Avengers:”Infinity War”

WINNER: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart –”Riverdale”

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni –”Jane the Virgin”

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard –”Stranger Things”

Zac Efron & Zendaya –”The Greatest Showman”

Choice Hissy Fit

Adam Driver –”Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Jack Black –”Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Joe Keery –”Stranger Things”

Kevin Hart –”Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

WINNER: Madelaine Petsch –”Riverdale”

Mark Ruffalo –”Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Scene Stealer

Charlie Heaton –”Stranger Things”

Katie McGrath –”Supergirl”

Nick Jonas –”Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Taika Waititi –”Thor: Ragnarok”

Tom Hiddleston –”Thor: Ragnarok”

WINNER: Vanessa Morgan –”Riverdale”

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Blake Shelton

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

WINNER: The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist

Becky G

WINNER: CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Choice Rock Artist

WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Breakout Artist

Bazzi

WINNER: Khalid

Lauv

Logic

Marshmello

SZA

Choice Next Big Thing

Black Pink

MattyBRaps

NCT

Jacob Sartorius

Stray Kids

WINNER: Jackson Wang

Choice International Artist

WINNER: BTS

Black Pink

CNCO

Exo

Got7

Super Junior

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”

WINNER: Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Halsey – “Bad at Love”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

WINNER: Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”

Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.”

Choice Song: Group

WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”

Choice Collaboration

Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”

Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (“Black Panther” soundtrack)

WINNER: Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”

Choice Pop Song

“Delicate” – Taylor Swift

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Backstreet Boys

WINNER: “In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

“No Excuses” – Meghan Trainor

“No Tears Left to Cry” – Ariana Grande

“This Is Me” – Keala Settle

Choice Country Song

“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood

“Heaven” – Kane Brown

“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett

WINNER: “Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

“Mercy” – Brett Young

“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

WINNER: “All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

“Friends” – Marshmello & Anne-Marie

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey

“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

“Perfect” – Topic & Ally Brooke

“Solo” – Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato

Choice Latin Song

“Boom Boom” – RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane

“Dinero” – Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B

WINNER: “Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin

“Hey DJ” – CNCO

“Mi Gente” – J Balvin & Willy William

“Échame la Culpa” – Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA (“Black Panther” soundtrack)

“Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“Let You Down” – NF

WINNER: “Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

Choice Rock/Alternative Song

“Alone” – Halsey

“Hard Times” – Paramore

“High Hopes” – Panic! at the Disco

“No Roots” – Alice Merton

“Sit Next to Me” – Foster the People

WINNER: “Whatever It Takes” – Imagine Dragons

Choice Summer Song

WINNER: “Back to You” – Selena Gomez

“Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin

“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

“Nice for What” – Drake

“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

“Youngblood” – 5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Female Artist

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Meghan Trainor

Choice Summer Male Artist

Kane Brown

Niall Horan

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Liam Payne

Charlie Puth

Zayn

Choice Summer Group

WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer

The Chainsmokers

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! at the Disco

Choice Summer Tour

Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour

Jay Z & Beyoncé – On the Run II Tour

Charlie Puth – Voicenotes Tour

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry Styles: Live on Tour

Taylor Swift – Reputation Stadium Tour

Top Dawg Entertainment – The Championship Tour

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star

Eva Gutowski

WINNER: Liza Koshy

Merrell Twins

Bethany Mota

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Choice Male Web Star

Cameron Dallas

WINNER: The Dolan Twins

Joey Graceffa

Ryan Higa

Collins Key

Tyler Oakley

Choice Comedy Web Star

The Dolan Twins

Collins Key

WINNER: Liza Koshy

Miranda Sings

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Choice Music Web Star

Anitta

Chloe x Halle

WINNER: Erika Costell

Jack & Jack

Johnny Orlando

Noah Schnacky

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

Dulce Candy

WINNER: James Charles

Kandee Johnson

Shay Mitchell

NikkieTutorials

Zoella

Choice Twitter

Mark Hamill

Mindy Kaling

WINNER: Anna Kendrick

Kumail Nanjiani

Ryan Reynolds

Chrissy Teigen

Choice Instagrammer

WINNER: Selena Gomez

Lucy Hale

Dwayne Johnson

John Mayer

Will Smith

Justin Timberlake

Choice Snapchatter

Ethan Dolan

Grayson Dolan

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Kendall Jenner

Demi Lovato

Meghan Trainor

Choice YouTuber

DanTDM

The Dolan Twins

WINNER: Liza Koshy

Merrell Twins

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Choice Muser

Baby Ariel

Loren Gray

Holly H

Sofia Santino

Valentina Schulz

WINNER: Mackenzie Ziegler

FASHION

Choice Style Icon

Chadwick Boseman

Blake Lively

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Migos

WINNER: Harry Styles

Zendaya

Choice Female Hottie

Hailey Baldwin

Selena Gomez

Olivia Holt

WINNER: Lauren Jauregui

Kendall Jenner

Yara Shahidi

Choice Male Hottie

Chadwick Boseman

Zac Efron

Grant Gustin

Chris Hemsworth

Shawn Mendes

WINNER: Cole Sprouse

OTHER

Choice Comedian

Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

WINNER: The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete

Adam Rippon

J.J. Watt

WINNER: LeBron James

Red Gerard

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete

Chloe Kim

Lindsey Vonn

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mirai Nagasu

WINNER: Serena Williams

U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team

Choice Dancer

Cheryl Burke

Jenna Dewan

Derek Hough

Les Twins

tWitch

WINNER: Maddie Ziegler

Choice Video Game

“Fire Emblem Heroes”

WINNER: “Fortnite”

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”

“Overwatch”

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds”

“Super Mario Odyssey”

Choice Model

Adwoa Aboah

Romeo Beckham

Kaia Gerber

Bella Hadid

WINNER: Gigi Hadid

Jaden Smith

Choice Fandom

Black Pink – Blinks

WINNER: BTS – BTS Army

CNCO – CNCOwners

One Direction – Directioners

Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers

Taylor Swift – Swifties

© 2018 USATODAY.COM