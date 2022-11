Winning numbers announced for huge Powerball jackpot after delay

Could there finally be a winner?

Despite a delay that stretched into Tuesday morning, the winning numbers for Powerball's record-breaking jackpot have been announced.

Monday night's winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10, the California Lottery announced. The numbers were delayed for more than 10 hours because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, the lottery game said.

Video of the drawing, supervised by certified public accountants, was posted on Powerball's YouTube page on Tuesday morning.

The estimated jackpot, which was already at a sky-high $1.9 billion, went up to $2.04 billion before the drawing.

Lottery officials said it's against policy to name the lottery that caused the delay. The drawing couldn't commence until all 48 participating lotteries submitted their sales and play data.

“Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay,” the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a Tuesday morning statement.

This was the second delayed drawing in recent weeks, though the first delay lasted less than an hour.

It's still unclear whether there's finally a jackpot winner. Even with the nearly $2 billion prize, the odds of winning remain tiny — 1 in 292.2 million. If no one wins big despite soaring ticket sales, the jackpot will set yet another record by having 41 draws without a grand prize winner.

There's a good chance that could happen, too; Saturday's drawing only covered 62% of all possible number combinations. The previous record jackpot got to more than 88% coverage.

Even so, more than a few people could become millionaires Tuesday. Sixteen tickets across a dozen states were worth $1 million Saturday, and one person in Kentucky won $2 million.

The jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record and will keep growing until someone wins. It's one of only five jackpots to have grown past $1 billion.