Police: Multiple victims in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

Aerial footage over the cemetery in a Milwaukee suburb showed crime scene tape and evidence markers near a coffin.

WASHINGTON — An unknown number of people were shot during a funeral in southeast Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m. Central, there were "multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery" in Racine, Wisconsin, local police tweeted.

Authorities added that there "are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated."

Aerial footage from NBC Chicago showed crime scene tape and evidence markers within the cemetery grounds and near a white coffin.

The Graceland Cemetery in Racine is located about 30 miles from downtown Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting. It was not immediately known if there were any fatalities.

The facility is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting, the hospital said in a statement.

TMJ4 reported that the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory confirmed to the TV station that the shooting took place during King's funeral.

Area residents said they heard 20 to 30 shots, the Racine Journal Times reported.

This latest incident comes just hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a primetime address to the nation about the latest round of mass shootings.

The president is attempting to increase the pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts failed in the wake of past violence. The speech follows recent mass shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.