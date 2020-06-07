x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

nation-world

With a view toward Iran, Israel launches spy satellite

The developments ratchet up a covert war between the bitter Mideast enemies.
Credit: AP
In this photo released by Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office, the "Ofek 16" reconnaissance satellite blasts off at the Palmachim air base in central Israel Monday, July 6, 2020. The new satellite, which quickly entered orbit, joins a collection of spy satellites that Israel has deployed in recent years. (Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office via AP)

JERUSALEM, Israel — Israel says it has successfully launched a new spy satellite as its leaders hint that Israel was behind a massive fire at an Iranian nuclear site last week. 

The developments ratchet up a covert war between the bitter Mideast enemies. 

The possibility that Israel was responsible for the fire at the heavily fortified Natanz facility would mark another in a series of daring strikes against Iran’s nuclear program attributed to Israel, while also raising the chances of Iranian retaliation on either Israeli or Western targets in the region. 

The satellite was launched Monday. 

RELATED: US considers withholding aid to Jordan to force extradition

RELATED: World joins US protests but leaders restrained about President Trump

RELATED: Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu attacks justice system as corruption trial begins