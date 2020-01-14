WNBA's 8-year labor deal to hike average salary to $130,000

It'll be the first time in history that the average compensation for WNBA players will exceed six figures.

The WNBA and its players have reached a tentative deal on what they're describing as a groundbreaking new collective bargaining agreement

The eight-year contract begins this season and runs through 2027.

The league says it will increase salaries, marketing opportunities and revenue sharing.

There are also enhanced travel standards, maternity and family planning benefits and health and wellness improvements.

It will pay players an average of $130,000 annually. It'll be the first time that the average cash compensation for players will exceed six figures, according to a release from the WNBA.

Under the new CBA, the league's top players will be able to earn more than $500,000, which more than triples the max amount of money they could earn under the prior deal.

“We approached these negotiations with a player-first agenda, and I am pleased that this agreement guarantees substantial increases in compensation and progressive benefits for the women of the WNBA,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Some of the travel improvements include players receiving premium economy class tickets as well as individual hotel rooms for road trips.