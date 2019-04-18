"The search is over!"

Brooke Windsor declared on Twitter Thursday that she's found the family featured in her now-viral photo, taken about an hour before flames engulfed the Notre Dame cathedral.

Earlier in the week, Windsor shared a photo of a man swinging a little girl in front of the cathedral. She turned to social media in hopes of sharing it with the family.

Her original photo has more than 250,000 retweets and 470,000 likes.

On Thursday, Windsor said the dad from the photo has reached out to her on Twitter and wants to remain anonymous in the wake of the tragedy.

He passed along a message through Windsor, saying "thanks again for that beautiful photo, we will find a special place for it."

Windsor went on to thank everyone who shared the photo.

"I knew y'all could do it," she wrote.

More than $1 billion has been raised worldwide to help rebuild the iconic cathedral following Monday's massive fire.