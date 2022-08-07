'I just wish I had your hair': Woody Harrelson responds after baby lookalike goes viral

A mom in Northern Ireland tweeted about her 9-month-old daughter's celebrity doppelganger and the actor responded in the sweetest way.

NEW YORK — There are a lot of people who think they have a celebrity lookalike, but not many can say they've gotten their famous doppelganger to agree.

A 9-month-old girl in Northern Ireland happens to look just like Woody Harrelson, and the actor himself sees the resemblance!

Dani Grier Mulvenna posted about the celebrity doppelganger on Twitter.

"Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson," she tweeted on Aug. 3, with a photo of her baby daughter Cora flashing a nearly-toothless grin alongside a smiling picture of Harrelson from the 2009 movie "Zombieland."

The tweet quickly went viral — it now has more than 500,000 likes and nearly 30,000 retweets.

Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon pic.twitter.com/v3oZbXDrQM — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

Many people chimed in with replies agreeing that Cora did bear a striking resemblance to Harrelson.

"Omg she really does! A much much cuter Woody though but Woody nonetheless!" one user wrote.

Omg she really does! A much much cuter Woody though but Woody nonetheless! — MandoFett (@empath2afault) August 3, 2022

It also caught the attention of the "True Detective" star, who isn't on Twitter, but responded on Instagram with a poem.

"Ode to Cora- / You're an adorable child / Flattered to be compared / You have a wonderful smile / I just wish I had your hair," he wrote in the caption.

Mulvenna thanked Harrelson for the unexpected shoutout, commenting "You've made our day ❤️ can't wait to show her this when she's older, you have another fan for life xxx" on the post. She also shared the response on Twitter.

"It's not every day Woody Harrelson writes your daughter a poem," she tweeted.

It's not every day Woody Harreslon writes your daughter a poem 🥹 pic.twitter.com/H9loQQ9gqZ — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 4, 2022