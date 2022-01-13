Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint

The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

LOS ANGELES — Police are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made.

The street where the alleged battery happened is outside Soho West, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, the 44-year-old rapper, producer and fashion designer who legally changed his name last year, was not immediately returned.