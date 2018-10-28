Rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin has become a fan favorite among Seattle Seahawks fans, but the incredible story of overcoming his handicap has won him admiration in other NFL cities as well.
Before Sunday's game in Detroit, a 2-year-old fan named Blake and his family had sideline passes so they could get a glimpse of one of the youngster's favorite players.
Like Griffin, a fifth-round pick out of Central Florida, Blake doesn't have a left hand.
Dressed in a Lions sweatshirt when he arrived during warmups, Blake unzipped it to reveal a Seahawks jersey underneath. The jersey number: 49 -- the same number Griffin wears.
FOX TV captured the touching moment when Blake caught a glimpse of Griffin and gave him a wave.
