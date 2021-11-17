'Efforts are underway to capture' ex-NFL player Zac Stacy after domestic violence video, police say

Officers in Florida say he fled the state.

TAMPA, Fla. — Former NFL running back Zac Stacy, who briefly played for the Jets and Rams, is drawing backlash from fellow football players after TMZ published video it said showed him attack the mother of his child in front of their baby son.

Now, police say they are actively working to find him.

In the video TMZ published, Stacy appears to hit the woman as she begs him to stop. The footage was taken inside what TMZ says is his ex-girlfriend's home near Orlando. It seems to show 30-year-old Stacy grab her off a coach and slam the woman into a flat-screen TV, which proceeds to tumble down onto her as she is on the ground.

The woman was treated at the hospital and has since filed for a restraining order, TMZ wrote.

According to law enforcement, it happened in Orange County, Florida.

The Oakland Police Department said its officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 13. The agency said police were on scene within two minutes and identified Stacy as the suspect.

Officers say they are still searching for Stacy, and investigators are working to establish probable cause to get a warrant for his arrest.

"As the suspect was believed to be outside of Oakland PD jurisdiction, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office attempted to apprehend Stacy but learned he had fled the state," Oakland PD wrote on Facebook.

The police department said efforts were "underway to capture" him. They are urging Stacy to surrender himself to face anticipated "criminal charges."

"This is an active and ongoing investigation, and this is all the information we have for release at this time," the agency added.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams vowed not to retweet the video of the apparent domestic abuse. But, he did not mince words about what he says should happen to Stacy.

"ZAC STACY NEED TO BE THROWN UNDER THE JAIL," Adams tweeted Thursday. "Any man that puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Can’t believe what I just saw."

Former teammate Chris Long said the footage turned his stomach.