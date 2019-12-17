A network of dog-loving people from across the country banded together to transport a stolen pitbull 2,000 miles to be returned to its family.

WOWK reports Zeus was stolen from his Butte, Montana family, allegedly by a friend, two months ago along with other belongings. The alleged dognapper was captured in West Virginia and Zeus was still with him, according to the director of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

Fortunately for Zeus and his family, he was microchipped. His family was found, but getting him home wasn't that easy. Many airlines have banned pitbulls from flying.

A network of dog-loving volunteers came into play. The Many Paws Volunteer Transport Team put together a relay of drivers to give Zeus a lift back home: 15 volunteers traveling 2,000 miles across nine states in four days.

A Kansas City radio station got wind of the trip and did a live report on Facebook during one of the handoffs.

It wasn't all smooth. Zeus made a dookie in one of the cars.

KWYB-TV in Butte was there Monday night when Zeus was reunited with his owner, Cassandra Rasmussen, and her two daughters.