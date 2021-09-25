National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims honors those lost to homicide

According to the CDC, more than 19,000 people died from homicide in the year 2019.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We remember and honor those who died of homicide every year on the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

Congress designated Sept. 25 as this national day in 2007, according to Victim Support Services' website.

"The annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims gives us all the opportunity to remember those lost to homicide, and honor their memories," they wrote on their website.

This day also "honors the work of organizations that provide services, including support, advocacy, and counseling for families, individuals and communities coping with homicide-related deaths," the Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants wrote on their website.

According to the CDC, more than 19,000 people died from homicide in the year 2019.

Homicide ranks within the top ten causes of death globally, also being the leading cause of death in younger adults, Our World in Data reports.