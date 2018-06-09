VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — It's National Preparedness Month and everyone in Hampton Roads needs to be prepared for any storms or hurricanes that may head our way.

"The most important thing is staying informed," Emergency Management Director Erin Sutton said.

Sutton said the most crucial part is knowing your zone, which you can find by visiting knowyourzoneva.org.

If a storm heads to Hampton Roads, you need to know if you're in Zone A, B, C, or D.

Sutton said, "Like if we are recommending A and B to be evacuated, you could move to C and D."

Online, some areas in Hampton Roads are labeled as a "no zone."

Sutton explained, "You are at the least amount of risk for storm surge but you could still see flooding from a storm, especially a storm that may stall out or may dump 12-14 inches of rain."

She said everyone should be prepared whether you live by water or not.

"If Florence does come to visit us next week. You need to be ready and you need to think about it today," Sutton explained.

Sutton's advice is to pack a bag for each person in your family, including your pets. Add food, water, clothes and anything else you can think of.

She said, "Make sure your car is filled, do you have some cash also think about where your charging cords are. Do you have a car adapter charger?"

Sutton said if there's an evacuation in your area, be smart and leave.

