NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. — The National Weather Service will be conducting preliminary storm surveys across central and eastern Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

Based upon initial damage reports and dual-polarization data, teams will be surveying Northampton County, North Carolina and Louisa County, Brunswick County, Greensville County, Charles City County, New Kent County and Prince George County in Virginia on Saturday.

The organization reported that further surveys will likely be needed over the next couple days as further reports allow.

Findings will be made available on the organization's website and social media platforms.