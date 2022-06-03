x
911 call taker fired after hanging up on Tops worker during mass shooting

A disciplinary hearing was held Thursday and a spokesperson confirmed the employee was fired.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher accused of hanging up on a Tops Market worker who called for help as the shooting was happening has been fired.

A disciplinary hearing was held Thursday.

As 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing first reported, Latisha Rogers was working at Tops on May 14. She says she called 911 and was questioned for whispering then was disconnected.

The dispatcher was initially placed on administrative leave.

An Erie County spokesperson now says that dispatcher is no longer employed by the county.

