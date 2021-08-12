This is the largest penalty for such a crime in U.S. history.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lawsuit is making history for the amount of money a jury decided to award a family whose loved ones were killed in a drunk driving accident. A Corpus Christi bar was found guilty of overserving the man who caused the crash.

In November 2017, 59-year-old Tamra Kay Kindred was on her way home after picking up her 16-year-old granddaughter, Aujuni Tamay Anderson, from her job at Cici's Pizza when they were suddenly hit and killed by a drunk driver who ran a red light. Joshua Delbosque, who also died in the accident, was found to have a blood alcohol level of .263 at the time of the crash, officials said.

Delbosque had just left Beer Belly's Sports Bar minutes before the accident, where he was served 11 alcoholic drinks, according to the lawsuit.

"Beer Belly's clearly was trading money for the safety of their patrons and the public by continuing to serve an obviously intoxicated customer," said John Flood, lead lawyer for the family. Another lawyer for the family, Craig Sico, added, "There is no justification for alcohol servers to blatantly ignore TABC rules designed to protect the public, which was the cause of these tragic loses."

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the family was awarded $301,040,000,000 by a jury. Lawyers for the family said they know they will likely not see a cent of the money, but their goal is to remind the public of the "horrific costs of drunk driving and the bars that irresponsibly overserve their customers."

The family hopes the jury’s verdict persuades bar owners, bartenders and other alcohol servers that they must follow Texas law and never serve alcohol to an already intoxicated person.

