BRISTOL, Conn. — Two Bristol police officers were killed and one seriously injured in a shooting late Wednesday, state police confirmed.
The shooting happened in the Redstone Hill Road area.
State Police Major Crimes are on scene investigating.
There is a police presence at Bristol Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
FOX61 was at St. Francis when a tow truck pulled away a Bristol police SUV from the hospital. It's unknown at this time its connection to the investigation.
This is a developing story.
