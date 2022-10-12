x
National

2 police officers killed in Connecticut, 1 seriously injured in shooting

No other information has been made available at this time.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Emergency vehicle, light background

BRISTOL, Conn. — Two Bristol police officers were killed and one seriously injured in a shooting late Wednesday, state police confirmed. 

The shooting happened in the Redstone Hill Road area. 

State Police Major Crimes are on scene investigating.

There is a police presence at Bristol Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. 

FOX61 was at St. Francis when a tow truck pulled away a Bristol police SUV from the hospital. It's unknown at this time its connection to the investigation. 

This is a developing story.

