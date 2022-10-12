No other information has been made available at this time.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Two Bristol police officers were killed and one seriously injured in a shooting late Wednesday, state police confirmed.

The shooting happened in the Redstone Hill Road area.

State Police Major Crimes are on scene investigating.

There is a police presence at Bristol Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

FOX61 was at St. Francis when a tow truck pulled away a Bristol police SUV from the hospital. It's unknown at this time its connection to the investigation.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE: 2 officers were fatally shot and 1 is with serious injuries. We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 13, 2022

