Capitol Police acknowledges concerns over March 4 rumors that could involve QAnon beliefs

WASHINGTON — Capitol Police released a statement Tuesday that it is aware of "intelligence pertaining to March 4 and continues to work with all of our law enforcement partners," said the department in a tweet.

"Based on the intelligence that we have, the department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4th. The Department has communicated our enhanced posture as well as the available intelligence for the entire workforce," added Capitol Police in its statement.

According to WUSA9's Jordan Fischer, who has been fully covering the Capitol riot, there is a belief by some in the QAnon community that March 4 signals the return of former-President Donald Trump.

"March 4 is the day some QAnon adherents believe Donald Trump will make his victorious return to D.C., be sworn back in as president and begin the long-awaited executions of the Satanic child sex cabal they think runs the government," according to Fischer.

Capitol Police did not point to a specific group or give any additional comments about March 4 intelligence and what intel its department has been shown.