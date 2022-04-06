Colorado to become first state to end anonymous sperm, egg donations

Sponsors of the bill said it will allow donor-conceived people to access critical information about their medical and genetic backgrounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — Anonymously donating sperm and eggs will soon be a thing of the past in Colorado after Gov. Jared Polis signed the nation's first law prohibiting the practice on Tuesday.

Beginning in 2025, Senate Bill 224 will require that donors agree to have their identity released to children conceived from their donations when they turn 18. The bill will also increase the minimum age of donors to 21, limit them to contributing to no more than 25 families, and give families access to donor's updated medical records, with these changes rolling out from 2023 to 2025.

Sponsors of the bill said it will allow donor-conceived people to access critical information about their medical and genetic backgrounds, as well as help mitigate concerns about excessive donating and accidental incest.

“It is just the right thing to do,” said Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, who sponsored the bill. “We are going to be the first state in the country that has a policy like this, that says that there is an inherent right for an individual to know where they come from, who they are, what their identity is. Because that helps us form who we’re going to be.”

Fenberg said the current anonymity of the assisted reproduction industry promotes fraud, encouraging donors to lie on their applications and allowing nefarious actors to take advantage of blind donations.

>Read the full article at Colorado Politics.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.