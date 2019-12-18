WASHINGTON — Hundreds of people are rallying outside of the US Capitol near the Senate area for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning.

Several organizations plan to come together to hold a press conference in support of the U.S. House of Representatives' decision to impeach President Trump.

This comes after many people across the nation held "Nobody Is Above the Law" protests calling on lawmakers to vote the president out of office. The rallies also encouraged people to call their representatives' offices to demand that they consider the articles of impeachment.

The House is set to debate and argue the merits of the impeachment at 9 a.m. before they vote on two articles of impeachment on Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m.

If the House votes a majority "yes," that would make Trump the third President of the United States to face impeachment. The process will then move to the Senate early in the New Year for a trial.

Trump has maintained his innocence through the impeachment process and insists that he has done nothing wrong.

He wrote a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for which he stated, “more due process was afforded to the accused in the Salem Witch Trials…” He also added, “You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment…”

Trump said he will not be watching the vote. He is instead scheduled to hold a reelection rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

U.S. presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached, but neither of them was removed from office. The vote comes one day away from the 21st anniversary of the impeachment of Bill Clinton, according to the Associated Press.

