PHOTO: Man who lost son in Parkland shooting climbs DC construction crane to post gun legislation banner

Monday marks four years since the shooting massacre that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

WASHINGTON — The father of a Parkland shooting victim climbed a construction tower in D.C. next to the White House to drop a banner calling for the president of the United States to pass gun legislation.

Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin, who was killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018, said he climbed 150 feet on the tower in front of the White House to post a banner demanding gun legislation.

He also posted a video to Twitter on top of the construction tower Monday morning saying that there was a lot of police presence beneath him as he worked to post the banner. Oliver said the message and banner are in honor of Joaquin.

D.C. police shut down the 600 block of 15th Street Northwest and nearby roads due to the incident. The scene was clearing as of 11 a.m., police said.

Police said they arrested three people following the incident.

I was in DC on December asking to meet @POTUS . Today GUAC is with me making he's own statement! So the whole nation can judge our reality . 150 feet high in front of the WH. Peaceful action. Police is on the ground! pic.twitter.com/xwlvm2pGPi — Manuel Oliver (@manueloliver00) February 14, 2022

Oliver is no stranger to unsolicited visits to our nation's capital. In December, Oliver got on a plane to D.C. to try and talk to President Joe Biden about gun violence across the country, with no invite.

Oliver told us in December that he didn't have a formal invitation to see President Biden but planned to go to the White House to ask for answers on what policies are being put in place to bring about change.

“There is no time for a formal invitation, and I’m here," Oliver said in December. "We don’t need to waste any more time. I’m going to do something that I haven’t done yet. I’m going back to a person I already met while he was campaigning for president and I’m planning to have him receive me and I want some answers. Everything that we talked about, what’s the agenda, what’s the plan? Since Joaquin was murdered, more than 150,000 people have lost their lives because of gun violence.”

Watch the video below:

Monday marks four years since the shooting massacre that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The shooting on Valentine's Day inflamed the nation's debate over guns, turned some Parkland students into political activists and gave rise to some of the biggest youth demonstrations since the Vietnam era.

Since then, several groups and activists have pushed for Congress to pass universal background checks on gun purchases.

Florida has a "red flag" gun law implemented. The state law that allows judges to bar anyone deemed dangerous from possessing firearms has been used since its enactment after the 2018 massacre. However, the law is being applied unevenly around Florida.