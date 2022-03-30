Gym teacher who wanted to 'storm the House' sentenced to probation

Kenneth Reda told a judge he was a "free thinker" in his sentencing hearing. He pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count in the case.

WASHINGTON — A Florida P.E. teacher who urged others on the right-wing social media site Parler to overthrow the “KABAL” (sic) on Jan. 6 was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation.

Kenneth Reda appeared before U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan for sentencing on one Class “B” misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The Justice Department asked Hogan to order Reda to serve 60 days of home detention and three years of probation, along with 60 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said before the riot, Reda professed his desire to “storm the [H]ouse during the electoral college vote certification.” He then did enter the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 and, later, claimed in an interview that he had permission to go inside.

On Parler, prosecutors say, Reda posted throughout December encouraging “patriots” to join him in going to D.C. on Jan. 6 to support former President Donald Trump.

“It is time to organize PATRIOTS we need to get together and organize against this KABAL we need to overthrow it,” Reda wrote.

Reda was a big Parler user who used the site to encourage others to travel to D.C. on January 6.



Judge Hogan compares the rabid energy on J6 to lynch mobs. But also says he weighs the fact that Reda lost his job as a teacher after his arrest. pic.twitter.com/FRhcNc2Fnh — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) March 30, 2022

Reda’s attorney, Terrence O’Sullivan, told Hogan his client regretted taking part in the riot and that he’d already suffered consequences, particularly the loss of his teaching job and potentially his teaching license. O’Sullivan said Reda and his wife have also been the subject of a “slew of physical threats,” including one serious enough to warrant reporting it to the FBI.

Before delivering Reda’s sentence, Hogan compared the rabid energy on Jan. 6 to lynch mobs. But, he said, he also weighed heavily the loss of Reda’s job.

Hogan ultimately agreed with the DOJ and sentenced Reda to 60 days of home detention and three years of probation. Reda will also have to pay $500 in restitution.