Former UVA baskerball coach passes away, legacy remembered

Terry Holland, who led the Cavaliers for 16 years and had over 300 career wins, died Sunday after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Terry Holland, the basketball coach who brought Ralph Sampson to Charlottesville and guided the University of Virginia into the national spotlight, died on Sunday at age 80.

He had been diagnosed in 2019 with Alzheimer's Disease.

Holland took the Cavaliers to nine NCAA tournament appearances and two Final Fours.

He finished with a 326-173 record and was Virginia’s winningest men’s basketball coach until he was passed earlier this season by Tony Bennett.

He also had another coaching stop at Davidson College, his alma mater, before coming to UVA. Holland finished 418-216 in his career in 21 seasons.

Back in 1980, Virginia, led by the 7'4" center Sampson, won the National Invitational Tournament and proceeded to follow that with three consecutive ACC regular-season championships.

The team also had three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four trip in 1981.