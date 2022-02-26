Virginia's Governor calls for 'decisive action' against Russian attack, including end to Norfolk sister city relationship

On Saturday, Gov. Youngkin called on the City of Norfolk to end their sister city relationship with Kaliningrad, Russia, in support of Ukraine.

Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling on "decisive action" in support of Ukraine.

This comes after Russian president Vladmir Putin's ordered attack on Ukraine this week.

On Saturday, Youngkin said he directed his administration to review Commonwealth contracts and "determine what, if any, Virginia tax dollars are spent on goods and services from primarily Russian companies."

He's also calling on Virginia mayors to end sister-city partnerships with Russian cities.

That would include the City of Norfolk, which has held a sister city relationship with Kaliningrad, Russia, since 1992.

"The invasion of Ukraine by Soviet dictator Vladimir Putin cannot stand," Youngkin tweeted Saturday. "And the people of the Commonwealth are ready to rally in opposition to this senseless attack on a sovereign nation and western ideals."

Youngkin also suggested the Virginia Retirement System and university endowments to divest any Russian holdings, immediately.