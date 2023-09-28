Government shutdown: Answering the most widely asked questions about the potential government shutdown

The deadline is approaching for Congress to reach an agreement on budget negotiations. If they don't, federal agencies have to stop all nonessential work.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — There are a lot of questions surrounding the possible federal government shutdown, if Congress fails to reach an agreement ahead of Saturday's deadline.

Let's answer a few of your top questions one by one.

What is a government shutdown?

A shutdown happens when Congress fails to pass some type of funding legislation that is signed into law by the president. Lawmakers are supposed to pass 12 different spending bills to fund agencies across the government, but the process is time-consuming. They often resort to passing a temporary extension, called a "continuing resolution" or CR, to allow the government to keep operating.

When no funding legislation is enacted, federal agencies have to stop all nonessential work and will not send paychecks as long as the shutdown lasts.

When will the government shutdown begin?

Government funding expires Oct. 1, the start of the federal budget year. A shutdown will effectively begin at 12:01 a.m. if Congress is not able to pass a funding plan that the president signs into law.

It is impossible to predict how long a shutdown would last. With Congress divided between a Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-led House, and Speaker Kevin McCarthy's hard-right conservatives looking to use the shutdown as leverage for spending cuts, many are bracing for a stoppage that could last weeks.

What closes during a government shutdown?

Beyond federal workers, a shutdown could have far-reaching effects on government services. People applying for government services like clinical trials, firearm permits, and passports could see delays.

Some federal offices will also have to close or face shortened hours during a shutdown.

Businesses closely connected to the federal government, such as federal contractors or tourist services around national parks, could see disruptions and downturns. The travel sector could lose $140 million daily in a shutdown, according to the U.S. Travel Industry Association.

Will the government shutdown affect flights, air travel?

Federal workers, including Transporation Security Administration employees, will not receive payments during government shutdowns, meaning that air travel availability may be affected by temporarily furloughed federal employees.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said new training for air traffic controllers will be halted and another 1,000 controllers in the midst of training will be furloughed. Even a shutdown that lasts a few days will mean the department won't hit its hiring and staffing targets for next year, he said.

Will the military get paid during a government shutdown?

Millions of federal workers face delayed paychecks when the government shuts down, including many of the roughly 2 million military personnel and more than 2 million civilian workers across the nation.

Does Congress get paid in a shutdown?

Yes, members of Congress will receive paychecks during a shutdown because of federal law and the U.S. Constitution. The 27th Amendment forbids any change in the compensation rate for Congress during a current term, the National Constitution Center says.

Will members of Congress covering Hampton Roads donate their salaries during the shutdown?

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said he would donate his paycheck to charity in support of furloughed government workers. U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans (VA-02) said in a statement she requested her pay to be withheld until a budget passes Congress and is signed into law.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman said they're focused on passing a budget bill to avoid a shutdown but didn't specify if they would divert pay.

13News Now reached out to U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott (VA-03) and Jennifer McClellan (VA-04) for comment but didn't get a response by the time this article was published.

When was the last government shutdown?

The last partial government shutdown was in 2018 through 2019. It was the longest in history, lasting up to 34 days.

This year is projected to look more like the shutdown that happened in 2013, as far as timing and impact go.

Will Social Security be paid during a government shutdown?

Yes, you will still receive Social Security benefits if there is a government shutdown because they are “authorized by Congress in laws that do not need annual approval,” according to David Wessel, senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution.