Hampton University grad to command National Guard troops on Inauguration Day

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton University graduate who is now an Army brigadier general was tapped to command thousands of National Guard troops that will be posted around the U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day.
Brigadier General Janeen Brickhead will serve as a Task Force Capitol Commander and oversee those troops for Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
Brickhead is an Assistant Adjutant General for the Maryland National Guard. She graduated from Hampton University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted about her selection to head the multi-state force, writing that Maryland was "immensely proud."
Federal officials are tightening security for Joe Biden's inauguration following a deadly insurrection at the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Authorities called in 25,000 troop members -- 800 of which are from Maryland -- to support law enforcement on Jan. 20.
Members of the Virginia Beach police force also headed to D.C. to help with security.