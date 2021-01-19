Hampton University grad to command National Guard troops on Inauguration Day

Brigadier General Janeen Brickhead will lead thousands of National Guard troops stationed in Washington D.C. for Joe Biden's inauguration.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton University graduate who is now an Army brigadier general was tapped to command thousands of National Guard troops that will be posted around the U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day.

Brigadier General Janeen Brickhead will serve as a Task Force Capitol Commander and oversee those troops for Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

Brickhead is an Assistant Adjutant General for the Maryland National Guard. She graduated from Hampton University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted about her selection to head the multi-state force, writing that Maryland was "immensely proud."

Maryland is immensely proud of @MDNG Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead, who has been selected to command the National Guard troops serving at the Capitol.



Thank you to all who are defending the heart of our democracy. https://t.co/YytwNi9gD6 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 15, 2021

Federal officials are tightening security for Joe Biden's inauguration following a deadly insurrection at the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Authorities called in 25,000 troop members -- 800 of which are from Maryland -- to support law enforcement on Jan. 20.