How to help support victims of California wildfires

California wildfires have burned a record 2 million acres in 2020 and most dangerous part of the year is ahead.

WASHINGTON — The wildfires across the state of California this summer have caused a lot of damage to communities.

California wildfires have burned a record 2 million acres in 2020 and the most dangerous part of the year is ahead.

The recent wildfires have been enhanced by a heatwave in the state, causing evacuations and even hurting the amount of power that can be used by people in certain areas of the state.

The Associated Press has reported that some localities are worried about power shortages, and are wanting people to cut back on its use due to the fires.

With all the destruction and hurt, here is a list of organizations you can help support that is provided by the California Community Foundation:

Wildfire Relief Funds

Direct Relief and Assistance