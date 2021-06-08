Widespread outages cripple much of the internet, no ETA for recovery

In short: Internet is broken. Try again later.

NEW ORLEANS — A widespread problem with back-end internet services have shut down or disrupted major parts of the internet Tuesday morning.

Everything from Reddit to Twitch to the U.K. government's home page have all seen their websites go offline. In their place, there's a 503 error message saying service is unavailable.

It's unclear exactly why these sites are down, but the Associated Press reports that widespread outages at cloud service company Fastly are responsible for the issues.

That's bad news, because services like Fastly power a giant chunk of the internet. If one of those sites is down, there's a good chance at least one of the sites you regularly use is having issues.

There are few confirmed details available about the outage, so there isn't an ETA for when these websites will come back online.

According to outage tracking wesbite downdetector.com, the major outages began around 4:30 a.m. CDT.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more on this breaking story.

More Stories: