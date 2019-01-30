NEW ORLEANS — It looks like there's going to be a Saints parade after all: Organizers said they have a time and a route confirmed for Super Bowl Sunday.

The "Blackout and Gold Second Line Parade' will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon ahead of Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have a parade! Please join us as we mourn the untimely ending of the New Orleans Saints season," the event's Facebook page said.

The parade will start at Jackson Square. The route then heads down Decatur Street and South Peters Street to Canal Street, with the parade ending in the 100 block of Bourbon Street.

Organizers want people to follow some rules so they don't jeopardize the permits. They said there can be no to throws, tents, and vending. No vehicles or floats will be allowed, either.

The event on Facebook has garnered a lot of attention, with nearly 20,000 saying they are interested in attending.

The second line was organized by the group RightBrainDiaries.