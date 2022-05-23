JIF Recall: Where to look to see if your jar is included

JIF released a whole list of numbers. Here's a quick way to see if your jar is under the recall.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you have a recalled JIF jar? Maybe. The J.M. Smucker Company released a list of the impacted jars on its website, JIF's site, and the FDA as well. Peanut butter has been linked to a multistate outbreak of salmonella poisoning.

From the FDA's site: J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain JIF brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425 (manufactured in Lexington, KY).

There are a lot of numbers on food products. The numbers with lines, that is the bar code. That's not what you're looking for. Instead, look for the Best If Used By date. There you will find the date and a string of numbers underneath. Those are the numbers you're looking for, they are the lot code numbers.

As in the FDA's site guidance, the rule of thumb here is if you see a 425 sequence ending the first seven numbers.

Is the company doing anything to reimburse customers?

JIF posts refer to reimbursement of some sort, but there are no details about what that looks like. On the site page, it says:

We are committed to reimbursing affected consumers. Please contact us through jif.com/contact-us or 800-828-9980. Due to high call volume at our call centers, our online contact form may be faster.

2 Wants To Know went through the online prompts. You can either fill out general inquiries or product inquiries. Both will allow you to put your name and address as well as information about the recall and what kind of product you have. You should include the bar code, best buy date, and lot number.

We have asked JIF and the E.M. Smuckers Company if they will be mailing vouchers, coupons, or a check to customers. We are waiting on a response.