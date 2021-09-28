Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a 'strategic failure'

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate Armed Services Committee he favored keeping troops in Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The top U.S. military officer has called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure.”

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also has acknowledged to Congress that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban.