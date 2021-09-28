x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
National

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a 'strategic failure'

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate Armed Services Committee he favored keeping troops in Afghanistan.
Credit: AP
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan and plans for future counterterrorism operations, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The top U.S. military officer has called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure.” 

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also has acknowledged to Congress that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban. 

Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed to Milley's testimony on Tuesday as evidence that President Joe Biden had been untruthful last month when he suggested the military had not urged him to keep troops in Afghanistan. Milley refused to say what advice he gave Biden.

RELATED: Taliban-run Kabul municipality tells female workers to stay home

RELATED: Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why