Capitol riot defendant: I didn't beat officers – they beat me

Attorney for Maryland man alleges he was "bleeding and pleaded for help. He got none."

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man locked up for allegedly assaulting police officers on January 6 wants a judge to let him out of jail – claiming it was actually the police who assaulted him.

Prosecutors say video, still images and multiple officers’ sworn statements tell a much different story.

Before January 6, Daniel Egtvedt boasted on social media of his connections to Republican power players and posted photos with Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Lara Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

But prosecutors say the Daniel Egtvedt that entered the US Capitol on January 6th was a much different person than the man smiling in those photos.

They accuse Egtvedt of being “incoherent” and “screaming at the top of his lungs” while repeatedly fighting with police officers and physically resisting attempts to keep him from moving further down the Hall of Columns.

Charging documents say at one point, as five officers attempted to hold him back, Egtvedt tried to charge at a police officer even as another DC Police officer tried to grab Egtvedt by his waist to stop him.

Prosecutors say the incidents was captured on several surveillance cameras inside the Capitol.

Egtvedt has been detained since his arrest on February 13 after a magistrate judge denied him bond.

But in new court filings, Egtvedt’s attorney, Kira Anne West, is asking a higher court to revoke that detention order and free the Garrett County Maryland man to help care for his 85-year-old mother who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

West says Egtvedt wouldn’t be a danger to the community if released, arguing he wasn’t even the aggressor on January 6. West says, “Mr. Egtvedt (was) violently assaulted by police officers, not once, but twice,” as they tried to remove him from the Capitol.

The documents allege Egtvedt was “pushed down by at least nine different police officers” and that “his head ricocheted off a marble column and he fell to the ground” where “he remained unconscious and motionless for several seconds, if not minutes.”

West writes that when Egtvedt came to he was bleeding and asked for medical attention, but allegedly was not offered any help.

At that point, the attorney writes, “Mr. Egtvedt was picked up and tossed through the doors by two police officers as if he were a rowdy patron being kicked out of a nightclub." West said Egtvedt was left "bleeding and pleading for help. He got none.”

Prosecutors argue Egtvedt has mental health issues and would be unpredictable if released, noting the day before he was arrested Maryland State Police had to be called to the family’s home in Oakland because he was threatening to physically stop his brother from taking their elderly mother to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Even though West was the one who made the motion to revoke Egtvedt’s detention order, at a hearing Monday she told the judge she wasn’t prepared to move forward with arguments. That will happen later in the week.

Egtvedt is charged with three felonies, including assaulting a police officer.