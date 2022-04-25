Breaking: Court grants stay of execution for Melissa Lucio on Texas' death row

“I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren," Lucio said after getting the news 3 days before her execution.

AUSTIN, Texas — Breaking: The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has just granted a stay of execution for Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she killed her 2-year-old daughter in 2007.

The court said its decision was made based on three counts raised by the South Texas woman's attorneys.

Whether Lucio is actually innocent

Whether the state presented false testimony at trial

And whether the state hid evidence from the defense

A lower court will now review claims that new evidence in Lucio's case would exonerate her, and they will determine whether she should get a new trial.

“I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren. I will use my time to help bring them to Christ. I am deeply grateful to everyone who prayed for me and spoke out on my behalf," Lucio said in a statement.

Supporters carrying signs on Lucio's behalf were camped outside of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office in the State Capitol when they got the news.

KHOU 11 News reporter Melissa Correa was there when they spoke with Lucio's son, John, who was driving to death row to tell his mom the good news.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles was expected to deliver its own recommendations Monday, but issued a brief statement saying that won't happen now.

"Based on a stay of execution issued by the Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas on April 25, 2022 the Board of Pardons and Paroles will not be making a clemency recommendation at this time," the board posted on its website.

Gov. Greg Abbott was awaiting the Parole Board's recommendation so no action is expected from him today either.

Why is Melissa Lucio on Texas death row?

The South Texas mother of 14 was sentenced to death for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in the southern tip of Texas. Five of the jurors who convicted her in 2008 have joined calls to stop the execution.

A weekend of prayer vigils and rallies in more than a dozen cities nationwide were held urging those in power to intervene.

Magdaleno Rose-Avila drove all the way to the Rio Grande Valley from Atlanta, Georgia, in support of Lucio.

"We’re on a countdown for Melissa Lucio’s case. I wanted to be here," Rose-Avila said. "People are saying, you know, there are so many errors with this case. That she should not only not have a death sentence, but she should have been freed immediately."

What happened to Mariah Alvarez?

It was a February day 15 years ago when the family of Mariah Alvarez called 911 after the toddler was found unresponsive at their South Texas apartment. At the time, Lucio and her husband had 12 children between ages of 2 and 15.

Lucio and some of the children told police that Mariah had accidentally fallen down the stairs a couple of days earlier. Mariah’s death was later determined to be caused by a blunt-force injury to the head.

Lucio, the main suspect from the beginning, stood by her story during a lengthy, late-night interrogation the night of her daughter's death and into the next morning. Exhausted and pregnant with twins, Lucio broke down and admitted she had spanked, and possibly bitten, Mariah. Many believe that confession was coerced.

Lucio never admitted killing her daughter or causing her head injury, but the other admissions led police and prosecutors to charge her with capital murder.

On July 10, 2008, a Cameron County jury convicted Lucio and sentenced her to death.

Armando Villalobos was the county's district attorney when Lucio was convicted. Lucio’s lawyers allege that he pushed for a conviction to help his reelection bid. In 2014, Villalobos was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a bribery scheme related to offering favorable prosecutorial decisions.

What the lawyers now say

Lucio's current lawyers say new evidence shows that Mariah’s injuries, including the blow to the head, were caused by a fall down a steep staircase, as Melissa and some of her children have claimed from the beginning.

Her lawyers also contend that unscientific and false evidence misled jurors into believing Mariah’s injuries only could have been caused by physical abuse and not by medical complications from a severe fall.

“I knew that what I was accused of doing was not true. My children have always been my world and although my choices in life were not good I would have never hurt any of my children in such a way,” Lucio wrote in a letter to Texas lawmakers.

Prosecutors say Lucio had a history of drug abuse and at times had lost custody of some of her 14 children after allegations of neglect.

Jurors have change of heart

Juror Johnny Galvan Jr. testified at a recent hearing to call for a new trial.

"I am now convinced that the jury got it wrong, and it's too much doubt to execute Ms. Lucio," Galvan said. "If I could take back my vote, I would. I would be haunted by Ms. Lucio's execution if it goes forward."

Galvan also said he felt pressured by other jurors to sentence Lucio.

Jury forewoman Melissa Quintanilla has also had a change of heart.

“The trial left me thinking Melissa Lucio was a monster, but now I see her as a human being who was made to seem evil because I didn’t have all the evidence I needed to make that decision,” Quintanilla said in an affidavit to the parole board. “Ms. Lucio deserves a new trial and for a new jury to hear this evidence.

Supporters on both sides

Democrats and Republicans in the Texas Legislature don't agree on much these days, but lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe Lucio's execution should be halted. In fact, there's a bipartisan effort to grant clemency.

Dozens of state lawmakers signed a letter to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles asking it to act in Lucio's case. The letter cites significant doubts about "Ms. Lucio’s guilt, her disparate treatment compared to her husband and co-defendant, who received a four-year sentence, and the impact her execution will have on her supportive family and faith community."

National spotlight on Texas

Lucio's case has gotten attention from national news organizations and Hollywood.

Lucio’s family and supporters have been traveling throughout Texas and holding rallies and screenings of a 2020 documentary about her case, “The State of Texas vs. Melissa.”

Kim Kardashian, who has a law degree and has helped other inmates, has also expressed support for Lucio. She's among the thousands of people who signed the petition urging Abbott to stop her execution.

"After she called for help, she was taken into custody by the police. Melissa is a survivor of abuse and domestic violence herself and after being interrogated for hours and falsely pleaded guilty. She wanted the interrogation to end, but police made her words out to be a confession," Kardashian wrote.

Women and capital punishment

It's rare in the U.S., according to the Washington-based Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit that opposes capital punishment. Women have accounted for only 3.6% of the more than 16,000 confirmed executions in the U.S. dating back to the colonial period in the 1600s, according to the group's data.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, 17 women have been executed throughout the nation, according to the data. Texas has put more women to death — six — than any other state. Oklahoma is next, with three, and Florida has executed two.

The federal government has executed one woman since 1976. Lisa Montgomery, of Kansas, received a lethal injection in January 2021 after the Trump administration resumed executions in the federal system following a 17-year hiatus. The Justice Department has halted executions again under the Biden administration.